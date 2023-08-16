FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,097.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,639,704 shares in the company, valued at $10,433,452.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FG Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FG Financial Group by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered FG Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

FG Financial Group Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of FGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,205. FG Financial Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

