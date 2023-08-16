Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Fibra Terrafina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Down 2.0 %

About Fibra Terrafina

CBAOF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 2,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. Fibra Terrafina has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

