Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.7 days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Fibra Terrafina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.
Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.
