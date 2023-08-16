FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 396,627 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 719,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,103,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 297,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 842,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after buying an additional 332,447 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 120,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

