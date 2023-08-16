FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,241 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.6% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $21.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,871,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,528. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

