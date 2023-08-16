FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Sells 7,832 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after buying an additional 798,551 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after buying an additional 606,859 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after buying an additional 435,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,436.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 309,093 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. 531,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,388. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

