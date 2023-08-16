FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Takes $5.22 Million Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 226,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.43% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of CGGO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 257,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

