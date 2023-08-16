First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 6,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $183,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 107,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 2.0 %

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $267.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIZ has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FBIZ

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.