First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FFBC remained flat at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,714. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

