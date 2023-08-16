First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Update

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 938,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 87.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 67,539 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 199,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,062. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $276.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

