First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. 54,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.90%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 89.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

