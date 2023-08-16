First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Shares Up 0.6%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.55. 1,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

First Merchants Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

