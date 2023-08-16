First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Update

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 34,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,940. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $581.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.86.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMBH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

