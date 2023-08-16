First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target Raised to $36.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FMBH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of FMBH opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

