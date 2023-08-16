First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Update

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,090 shares of company stock valued at $12,644,177. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

First Solar Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $199.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.87 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.84.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

