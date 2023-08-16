First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

FBZ traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 1,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,639. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 137,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.