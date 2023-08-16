Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Fiserv worth $201,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 27.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,891 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,745,000 after acquiring an additional 893,910 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 80.3% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 29,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

