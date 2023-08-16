Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FI. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

NYSE FI opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

