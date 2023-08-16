Flow (FLOW) One Day Volume Hits $4.94 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $520.07 million and $4.94 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,450,656,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

