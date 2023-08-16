Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFIC. TheStreet cut Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FFIC
Flushing Financial Price Performance
Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,876,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 54,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,145,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,082,000 after buying an additional 96,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flushing Financial Company Profile
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flushing Financial
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.