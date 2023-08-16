Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFIC. TheStreet cut Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.69. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.30 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,876,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 54,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,145,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,082,000 after buying an additional 96,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

