Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

NYSE FMX traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $117.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,831,000 after buying an additional 98,736 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,691,000 after buying an additional 163,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

