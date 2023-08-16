Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 357,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,993 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 658.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

