Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 512 shares.The stock last traded at $73.41 and had previously closed at $73.15.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

