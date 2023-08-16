Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 512 shares.The stock last traded at $73.41 and had previously closed at $73.15.
Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Formula Systems (1985)
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.