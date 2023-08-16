Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Get Fortive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,902. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after buying an additional 1,248,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.