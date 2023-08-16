Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 62544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm has a market cap of C$18.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

