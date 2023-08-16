Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,570,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 731,506 shares.The stock last traded at $29.55 and had previously closed at $29.85.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

