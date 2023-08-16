Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Update

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.67.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.36. The stock had a trading volume of 654,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,295. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.29.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.