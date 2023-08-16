Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.62

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 30664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $915.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,939.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 93,560 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 107,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

