Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) Trading Up 24%

Shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Free Report) were up 24% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 1,205,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 613% from the average daily volume of 169,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Freedom Acquisition I Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Freedom Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FACT. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 872,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 607,847 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 3,412.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 786,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 764,310 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 530,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.