Freemont Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 16,400 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $836.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,577. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $869.28 and a 200-day moving average of $720.15. The stock has a market cap of $345.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

