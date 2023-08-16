Freemont Management S.A. Sells 20,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,659 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,134,000 after buying an additional 296,669 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after buying an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 2,175,655 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. 5,101,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,883,285. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

