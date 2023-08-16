Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $170,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,565.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $367,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

NYSE:FDP traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

