Frontier Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382,277 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

