Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 35,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $6,282,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,146.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $105,549,000 after purchasing an additional 995,969 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 926,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

