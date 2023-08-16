Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 5,577 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $446.11. 600,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $345.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

