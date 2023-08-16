FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Brenda J. Bacon Sells 3,991 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $191.31. 83,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

