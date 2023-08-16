FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,810,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 61,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 123,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 5,907,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,362,864. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $684.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.60. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

