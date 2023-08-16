FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,810,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 61,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 5,907,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,362,864. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $684.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.60. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.85.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
