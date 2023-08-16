Fusion Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fusion Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.7% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

