Fusion Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.62. 10,250,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,045,816. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.23 and a 200 day moving average of $339.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

