Fusion Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,989,000 after acquiring an additional 545,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.54. 1,336,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,789,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

