Fusion Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,396,310,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $202.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

