Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 8,480,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Futu Trading Up 1.9 %

FUTU stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,303. Futu has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 42.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

