FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Issued By Zacks Research

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $15.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.40. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $15.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

NYSE AGCO opened at $121.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.10. AGCO has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AGCO by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AGCO by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of AGCO by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

