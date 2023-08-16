FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Q4 Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:QFO)

Q4 Inc. (TSE:QFO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Q4 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Q4’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Q4 Stock Performance
Q4 (TSE:QFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.31 million.
