FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$202.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.55.

Cargojet Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CJT opened at C$103.38 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$88.84 and a 52-week high of C$154.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$96.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.