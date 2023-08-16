FY2023 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Lifted by Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.89). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

IOVA opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

