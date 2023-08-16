FY2023 EPS Estimates for The ODP Co. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ODP in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.99. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ODP’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ODP

ODP Stock Performance

ODP opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ODP has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $32,645.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $32,645.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,579 shares of company stock worth $5,920,997. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter worth $42,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.