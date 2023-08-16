FY2027 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Raised by Wedbush

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

GOSS stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,007,000 after buying an additional 1,493,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,236 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

