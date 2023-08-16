Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLTO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. SVB Securities cut Galecto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galecto presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get Galecto alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Galecto

Galecto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88. Galecto has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Galecto

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 194,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $467,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,953 shares in the company, valued at $407,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,944. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galecto by 1,541.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 256,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galecto by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Galecto by 9.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galecto by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Galecto by 50.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

(Get Free Report)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.