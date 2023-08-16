Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 126,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 100,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $535.35 million, a PE ratio of 115.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.