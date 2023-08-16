Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Sells $199,582,500.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 1,793,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

